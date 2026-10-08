Congressman Stutzman Opposes Proposed Northeast Indiana Casino, Warns of Impact on Communities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlon Stutzman is coming out strongly against a proposed casino in Northeast Indiana, arguing that the potential economic benefits are outweighed by the social costs of expanded gambling.

Stutzman discussed the issue Thursday with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee, saying he has long opposed bringing a casino to Northeast Indiana.

Indiana is already one of the largest gaming states in the country, according to Stutzman, who previously served in the Indiana General Assembly and worked on gaming policy while in the legislature.

Stutzman said Northeast Indiana has something unique that he believes should be protected, pointing to the region’s family values and its agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education sectors.

He also rejected the argument that a casino would provide an economic boost through jobs, investment and tax revenue.

“You’re going to actually hurt people,” Stutzman said, arguing that a casino would make gambling more accessible to people in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

He said gambling addiction could also create additional demands for public services.

Stutzman cites concerns over gambling addiction

Stutzman described gambling as an unhealthy habit and said communities need to consider the potential consequences of making gambling more accessible.

He also pointed to what he called the “moral decay” associated with casinos, saying the culture surrounding gambling does not fit with what he believes makes Northeast Indiana unique.

Stutzman said people considering whether to live in Fort Wayne are more likely to focus on schools, hospitals and jobs than whether the community has nearby gaming options.

He also raised concerns about crime around casinos, while acknowledging the gaming industry has argued that improved security can address those concerns.

Casino question on November ballot

Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will see a casino-related public question on the November 3 ballot, according to the interview.

Stutzman urged voters to consider what approving the proposal could mean for their communities over the long term.

He pointed to the history of riverboat casinos in Northwest Indiana as an example of what he believes can happen after a community approves gaming.

Stutzman said casinos initially began on the water but eventually expanded onto land and now operate around the clock.

“If people vote yes to allow for a casino to be built in any of those three counties, it’s going to look different,” Stutzman said. “It’s going to affect our community.”

Stutzman says Northeast Indiana should focus on other growth

Rather than relying on casino gaming for economic development, Stutzman said Northeast Indiana should continue building on industries already experiencing growth.

He pointed specifically to manufacturing and said the region continues to have opportunities for economic development despite challenges involving tariffs and trade negotiations.

Stutzman said companies are interested in Northeast Indiana because of the region’s culture, infrastructure, honesty and integrity.

“We should focus on the good things that we have here,” Stutzman said.

He argued that the region can continue attracting better-paying jobs without making casino gaming part of its economic development strategy.

Stutzman said he plans to continue speaking out against the proposed casino as voters consider the issue on the November ballot.