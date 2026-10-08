Nucor announces $105 million Indiana expansion, plans up to 100 new jobs

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Nucor Corporation plans to invest $105 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Crawfordsville, with the project expected to create up to 100 new jobs by the end of 2029.

The steel producer plans to add approximately 125,000 square feet to its existing Towers & Structures facility in Montgomery County. The facility sits on roughly 180 acres and began production in 2025.

The expansion will increase production of engineered utility structures used in projects including electric grid upgrades, renewable energy development and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Nucor expects to break ground on the expansion during the first quarter of 2027 and begin hiring for new positions in mid-2027. The company currently employs 328 people at the facility. State officials say the new positions are expected to offer average salaries nearly 150% of the Montgomery County average.

The project is Nucor’s fifth major investment in Indiana in recent years. The company says those projects represent a combined investment of nearly $598 million and approximately 400 new jobs.

Other investments include a $290 million modernization of Nucor’s Crawfordsville sheet mill, a $28.5 million insulated metal panel facility in Waterloo and a $59 million investment in its Vulcraft division in St. Joe.

Nucor employs more than 2,600 people at more than a dozen locations across Indiana.

The Crawfordsville expansion remains subject to the finalization of local incentives being considered by Montgomery County.