Maumee River Basin Commission Funds Further Study of Monroe Flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Maumee River Basin Commission is funding a more extensive study of water flow through Monroe following September flooding in Adams and Wells counties, according to a report from our partners in news, 21Alive.

The commission’s board met Thursday to review flood prevention measures after the Sept. 17 flooding. Board member and Adams County Commissioner Steven Bailey told 21Alive that Monroe has been working on a stormwater management plan.

During the meeting, board members reviewed aerial photographs of the flooding and agreed to fund a study examining how water moves through Monroe into Yellow Creek and eventually the St. Marys River.

Bailey said Monroe has experienced flooding before, and Adams County and town officials have taken steps to prevent future incidents. However, he said the Sept. 17 flooding was described by longtime residents as the worst they had seen.

The study is intended to provide a better understanding of water movement through the area and help identify potential improvements to flood prevention measures.