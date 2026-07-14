Convoy Man Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charge Following FBI Investigation

CONVOY, Ohio — A Convoy man is facing a federal child pornography charge following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to federal court documents.

Bradley J. Brown has been charged with one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, a federal offense.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, investigators allege that a computer located at a residence in Convoy was used to download a large number of sexual images and videos involving a young child.

Court documents state the alleged activity occurred in March and May of this year.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized the computer believed to contain the material, according to the complaint.

Investigators said Brown was interviewed during the investigation and allegedly admitted to having the images on his computer.

Following his arrest, Brown waived his detention hearing and is currently being held without bond while the federal case moves forward.

Federal authorities have not released additional details about the investigation, including how investigators initially identified the alleged activity.

The charge against Brown is an accusation. Under federal law, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case is being handled through the federal court system, with the FBI leading the investigation. Additional court proceedings are expected as the case continues.