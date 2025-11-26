Cooking Fire Warnings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Thanksgiving and the day before are the top two days for cooking fires in the U.S., according to the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. Cooking leads to an average of 158,400 home fires annually, making up 44% of all home fires nationwide.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries, and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. Most occur when people leave food unattended.

To ensure a safe holiday, the Red Cross advises staying in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave, turn off the stove.

Set a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on, and avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas, and ensure flammable items like potholders and towels are away from heat sources.

Regularly clean cooking surfaces to prevent grease buildup, and consider having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.

Check that all appliances are off before going to bed or leaving home.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install them near the kitchen, on each home level, and near sleeping areas. Test them monthly and replace batteries yearly. The Red Cross may assist those unable to purchase or install smoke alarms. Visit redcross.org/inhomefire for assistance.