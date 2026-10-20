Ohio Bill Would Create Task Force to Study Childcare Costs, Kindergarten Readiness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a new bill that would create a statewide task force to examine how the state manages childcare and early childhood education programs, including whether those programs are preparing children for kindergarten and giving families enough access to care.

House Bill 1023, sponsored by Republican State Representative Josh Williams of Sylvania, would establish an early childhood education governance and outcomes task force. The group would study how Ohio’s existing programs, regulations and funding are coordinated, and recommend changes aimed at improving educational outcomes for young children.

The proposal comes as childcare affordability and availability remain major concerns for Ohio families and employers. A national analysis found Ohio has a 13% gap between the supply of childcare services and the needs of the state’s more than 800,000 children age five and younger, including children in households where all parents or guardians are working.

“Some children are set up to struggle long before they ever walk into a kindergarten classroom,” Williams said in a statement. He said the state needs to identify what is working, where gaps remain and how to give every child a stronger start.

The proposed task force would examine whether Ohio’s current system provides enough coordination, accountability and educational focus across early childhood programs. That includes federally funded Head Start, the state’s Publicly Funded Child Care program for lower-income households, childcare vouchers and the state’s rating system for childcare and early education facilities.

Under the legislation, the task force would include three members of the Ohio House and three members of the Ohio Senate, appointed by their respective chamber leaders. At least one member appointed by each chamber would have to belong to the minority party.

Other members would represent the Ohio departments of Children and Youth, Education and Workforce, Medicaid, Health, and Developmental Disabilities. The group would also include a representative from the Children and Youth Advisory Council with expertise in early childhood education and care, an expert in early education and kindergarten readiness, a licensed pre-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade educator, a childcare provider, specialists in child development and education data, and a parent or guardian whose child is currently enrolled in or recently left an early childhood education program.

The task force would be expected to recommend changes to how early childhood programs are administered within state government and determine whether Ohio’s existing structure adequately coordinates those services.

The legislation would not authorize a broad review of childcare licensing, health and safety regulations, or the day-to-day operations of providers. Those subjects could be considered only when they directly affect educational quality, kindergarten readiness, participation in programs or continuity of education.

The task force would have until December 1, 2027, to submit a final report. That report would include an inventory of programs and funding sources, enrollment and eligibility information, and an assessment of gaps or unnecessary duplication. It would also recommend ways to improve the system as a whole.

Tami Lunan, organizing director for the CEO Project, a childcare-focused program within the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, said she appreciates efforts to improve coordination among state agencies. But she cautioned that a study alone would not address the financial pressures limiting childcare access.

“Underinvestment has reduced childcare capacity, leaving parents unable to work and businesses without the workforce they need,” Lunan told the Ohio Capital Journal. “If Ohio wants better outcomes for children and working families, meaningful investment must be part of the solution.”

The proposed task force would be studying a system that lawmakers have already tried to change through several separate initiatives. Ohio has provided childcare vouchers and funded its Publicly Funded Child Care program, but lawmakers did not increase funding for that program in the last state budget, despite calls from childcare experts for additional support.

Lawmakers also approved a pilot program allowing participating employers to share childcare costs with the state and eligible employees. The arrangement is intended to help make care more accessible while spreading the expense among multiple parties.

Williams has also sponsored legislation focused on potential fraud involving childcare funding. House Bill 649 sought to give the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office a role in pursuing suspected misuse of money from the Publicly Funded Child Care program. Williams previously said he was not alleging widespread fraud across Ohio, but criticized the Ohio Department of Children and Youth’s handling of investigations.

House Bill 1023 still faces the legislative process, including committee hearings where supporters and opponents can offer testimony. With the current General Assembly scheduled to end its term December 31, the proposal faces a limited window for approval. If it does not pass before the end of the year, it would have to be reintroduced when the new General Assembly convenes in 2027.