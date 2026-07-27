July 27, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne TinCaps Cap Off Record-Breaking Homestand with Comeback Victory

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/ Fort Wayne TinCaps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— The Fort Wayne TinCaps closed out an impressive week at Parkview Field, mounting a 7–5 comeback win against the Lake County Captains to take the series and cap off a historic homestand.

Trailing 5–1 early in the contest, the TinCaps rallied with a five-run fifth inning driven by timely extra-base hits and aggressive baserunning. The bullpen shut down Lake County over the final four innings to secure the victory before a packed crowd.

The six-game series set a new franchise attendance milestone, drawing more than 40,000 fans to downtown Fort Wayne over the course of the homestand. The TinCaps now head out on the road for a multi-week away stint.

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