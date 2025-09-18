Coroner Identifies Victim In Fort Wayne’s 30th Homicide Of 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week as 35-year-old Jorge Luis Granados Guzman.

The incident was initially reported around 1:24 a.m. on Monday, September 15, in the 600 block of West State Boulevard in Fort Wayne. Guzman was later pronounced dead in the area of State Road 205 and Madden Road in Churubusco, located in Allen County.

According to the coroner, Guzman died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

This marks the 30th homicide in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.