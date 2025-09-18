High-Speed Hangover: Teen Flees Police After Illegal Beer Attempt

HICKSVILLE, OH (WOWO)

Law enforcement in Hicksville, Ohio, say a 19-year-old is facing serious charges after turning a routine police contact into a reckless, high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning — all because he allegedly tried to buy alcohol while underage.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, an officer attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Drew Holifield, around 2:22 a.m. after he was spotted trying to purchase alcohol illegally at a local gas station.

Instead of complying, Holifield fled the parking lot at high speed, launching a dangerous chase that reached over 100 miles per hour through residential areas and into Defiance County. Police say Holifield turned off his headlights and damaged multiple properties along the way — all while endangering lives and refusing to stop.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, joined the pursuit. The chase only ended when troopers successfully executed a PIT maneuver near SR 49 north of SR 2, disabling Holifield’s vehicle near Industrial Drive.

Holifield was arrested at the scene and now faces a felony count of 3rd degree failure to comply, OVI, and several additional charges. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Authorities say the case is a reminder that reckless decisions — especially when mixed with underage drinking — can quickly spiral into criminal behavior with life-altering consequences.

“This individual showed a blatant disregard for public safety, law enforcement, and the law itself,” said Sgt. Craig Doctor of the Hicksville Police Department. “We’re fortunate no one was seriously hurt.”

The case remains under investigation by Hicksville Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, and local EMS.