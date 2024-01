FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County coroner has released the identity of the victim in a fatal fire last week.

59-year-old Greggory Royer was found inside a home in the 7200 block of Beaty Avenue in Waynedale on Jan. 5 around 1:30 p.m.

Royer had been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of death are still pending.

The incident remains under investigation.