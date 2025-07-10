July 10, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Police Investigating a Hit and Run

by Macy Gray0

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred at Illinois Road and Scott Road on July 6, 2025. Minutes before 1 a.m., a blue 2015 Chevy Cruz with a license plate reading “998EDZ” struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained many injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at a local hospital with multiple fractures and internal injuries.

The vehicle is expected to have front-end damage, hood damage,  and windshield damage.

