Cyclosporiasis Cases Surge Across Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio

The Lead Off

Health officials say cyclosporiasis cases are rising across southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, with hundreds of infections now confirmed.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 572 statewide cases as investigators work to determine the source.

Officials say past outbreaks have been linked to contaminated produce such as leafy greens, herbs, and berries.

TOLEDO, OHIO (WOWO) Health officials are investigating a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis across southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, as reported cases continue to rise in multiple counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says cases have increased sharply in recent days, prompting ongoing coordination with local health departments to identify the source of the intestinal parasite.

Cases rise across multiple counties

According to state health officials, cases have been reported in Monroe, Lenawee, Lucas, and Wood counties, with additional concentrations in several southeast Michigan counties according to WTVG.

MDHHS said statewide cases climbed to 572 as of Saturday, July 4, up from 170 cases reported just days earlier on June 30, marking a 29% increase in a four-day period.

Counties with the highest reported case counts include:

Monroe County

Lenawee County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Shiawassee County

Jackson County

Oakland County

Livingston County

Health officials say they are continuing to monitor the outbreak in coordination with local agencies.

Investigation focuses on possible food source

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said past cyclosporiasis outbreaks have been linked to contaminated fresh produce.

Foods previously associated with Cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada include:

Bagged salad mixes and pre-cut lettuce blends

Fresh cilantro

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

Officials say investigations are ongoing to determine whether a common source is responsible for the current spike in cases.

Lucas and Monroe county health departments are working together to trace potential exposure sources, including grocery purchases and restaurant visits in the weeks prior to illness.

Symptoms and public health guidance

Health officials say symptoms of cyclosporiasis typically appear between two days and two weeks after exposure and may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and chills.

Lucas County epidemiologist Teresa DeTano urged residents to practice safe food handling and hygiene to reduce risk of infection.

“Some people have also asked about if I just cook my vegetables really well or my produce or whatever it is that I’m consuming really well, that will kill the parasite — not necessarily,” DeTano said. “This one does not seem to be heat resistant, so to speak. So you have to be very careful.”

Officials recommend thorough washing of produce and stress that cooking may be the safest method for certain items.

Recommended precautions

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance for restaurants, commercial kitchens, and consumers handling raw produce:

Wash leafy greens thoroughly and remove outer leaves

Wash herbs such as cilantro and basil under running water

Rinse green onions after trimming and peeling

Wash snow peas under running water and rub surfaces

Consider cooking produce when possible

Be cautious with raspberries, which can be difficult to clean thoroughly

Officials say frozen raspberries may reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of contamination.

Investigation continues

Health departments in both Michigan and Ohio say the investigation remains ongoing, and it is not yet clear how long it will take to identify a common source, if one exists.

Monroe County health officials said they are still interviewing patients and reviewing purchase histories and restaurant visits to help identify potential links.

Officials are urging anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a healthcare provider. They say the infection is typically treated with antibiotics and fluids.

The Takeaway