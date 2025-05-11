DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored With Life-Saving Award

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy has been awarded after saving the life of an infant.

Deputy Aaron Long responded to the call of a three-month-old boy who was not breathing along I-69. The boy’s mother said that while they were driving, his monitor went off, and he was blue and not breathing.

She performed CPR until Deputy Long arrived and took over, bringing the boy to draw another breath shortly after an ambulance arrived.

Long stated that it was a scary call to receive and stated that it was in God’s hands. He stated that this was the first infant save he has had in his 25 years as a deputy.

Now, after almost three months, the infant was reunited with the man who saved his life.

Long was recently awarded a “Life-Saving Award.”