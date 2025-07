DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 40-year-old Auburn man was sentenced to four years for soliciting an individual he believed to be under age 14, but who was actually an undercover decoy.

Kenny L. Grabach pleaded guilty to child solicitation and received a sentence of four years, with 2 1/2 years to be served in community corrections home detention.

As part of his sentence, Grabach must consent to searches of his property and electronic devices at any time.