July 31, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Shady Contractor Warning

by David Scheie0
OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning residents after a number of residents have complained about what they call a shady contractor.

WTVG Television reports that Riverbend Contractors of Weston has at least six complaints filed against it.

Six people have accused the company of poor service, shoddy work, and failing to deliver a product or service.

One complaint lists 148-thousand dollars in payments with work never being completed.

A former employee says owners have closed the business and that employees have gone unpaid.

