Fort Wayne Native Darren Vogt Announces Campaign For Indiana State Senate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne native, businessman, and conservative Darren Vogt announced his campaign for Indiana State Senate in District 15.

Speaking about the announcement, Vogt said: “After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I’m excited to announce that I’m running to represent Indiana’s 15th Senate District. As President Trump leads us into the Golden Age of America, it’s more important than ever that he has strong freedom fighters in the states to advance his America First agenda– lowering taxes, securing our borders, defending the unborn, and keeping men out of women’s sports.

“District 15 is a special place that deserves bold leadership and steadfast protection. I’m ready to be the conservative champion Hoosiers can count on– someone who will never back down and never turn my back on the values we hold dear. As a husband and father of four, I saw firsthand how disastrous the last administration’s policies were for our families and communities. That’s why I’m stepping up – to support President Trump and make sure those failed ideas never take root again in the Hoosier State.

“I’m ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump to fight for Indiana. I’m excited for the campaign ahead, and I hope to see you on the trail!”

A graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School and Indiana University, Vogt has deep roots in Fort Wayne and a proven conservative record. He served 12 years on the Allen County Council, including six as president, and was recently elected to the Northwest Allen County School Board. In 2014, he was the Republican candidate for this very Senate seat.

Professionally, Vogt built a successful career in business by owning and managing DV Real Estate. He previously ran the Darren Vogt Agency, Inc. for nearly three decades and served as an Area Manager for Allstate Insurance. Currently, he serves as Field Operations and Special Assistant to U.S. Senator Jim Banks.

Vogt and his wife Jennifer have been married for 32 years and have four children: Gaven, Carson, Parker, and Nina. A member of Pathway Community Church, Vogt is also an active volunteer in his community through serving on boards, coaching youth sports, and working with organizations like Junior Achievement and Forest Glade Neighborhood Association.

District 15 consists of Allen County where the seat is currently held by Senator Liz Brown who assumed office in 2014.