Delta Crash Reported Following Flipped Plane At Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport

TORONTO, Can. (WOWO) — Canadian officials say that there was a plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon.

The plane crash, which involved a Delta flight from Minneapolis to Toronto, was first reported by CTV.

Peel Regional Police says that it is investigating the number of potential injuries, which are unknown as of now, but paramedics told reporters that there were 8 injuries so far.

Of their 8 reported injuries, one was critical and the others were mild to moderate.

Pictures across social media show the plane upside down on a snow-covered runway. Toronto Pearson confirmed the crash on X.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport’s post read. “Emergency teams are responding.”

The airport added that all of the plane’s passengers and crew “are accounted for.”

Authorities are actively investigating the scene.