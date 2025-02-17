New Festival Hits The Streets Of Fort Wayne This Summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Big Fort Fest, a brand new festival will celebrate all things Fort Wayne, featuring three nights of live music from national touring acts, alongside classic festival food with food trucks and vendors offering your Fort Wayne favorites.

Each day will offer fun for the whole family, with kids’ performances, a petting zoo, and plenty of free games and activities.

There will also be a host of other affiliated events from past years that you’ve come to love and support in the downtown festival area.

The Big Fort Fest will be located in Headwaters Park, July 10-12, 2025.