Demand for Foster Care Surges in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s foster care system has seen a sharp increase in both entries and total population from 2023 to 2024, running counter to the national trend of declining foster care numbers.

According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS), Indiana had nearly 12,000 children in foster care in 2024, a 13% increase over the previous year. During the same period, the national foster care population decreased by 3%.

More strikingly, new entries into foster care in Indiana surged by 30% year-over-year.

A Rebound After a Record Low

Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) Director Adam Krupp addressed the increase, saying 2023 was a historic low for the state—a number that, while encouraging on the surface, “generated a lot of questions.”

“Any time you see a number that low, you have to take a closer look. We knew we had to prepare for a potential rebound,” Krupp said.

Experts say several factors could contribute to the rise, including:

Increased identification of abuse or neglect cases

Improved reporting or investigative efforts

Post-pandemic economic strain on families

National vs. Indiana Trends

While the national trend shows a 3% drop in the foster care population, Indiana’s rise is one of the highest among U.S. states. The gap underscores ongoing challenges in family preservation efforts, resource availability, and caseworker capacity.

What’s Next?

Indiana DCS says it is working to ensure adequate placement options and support services for foster families, as the system manages the influx of children.

“Our priority is making sure children are safe and that we’re connecting families with the support they need to either reunify or find permanency,” Krupp said.

How to Help

DCS continues to encourage individuals and families to consider fostering, especially with the rise in placements.

For more information on how to become a foster parent in Indiana, visit:

