WOWO Fire Drill Ignited Excitement at Career Academy and Showcased Future Firefighters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The alarms rang loud and proud on Wednesday, October 8, as the 79th annual WOWO Fire Drill took over Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Career Academy on Barr Street, turning fire safety into a full-force community event.

Held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week™, this year’s drill centered on the theme “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” highlighting how to safely buy, charge, and recycle the batteries powering everyday devices.

The Career Academy proved to be the perfect host. Students from various career programs had already contributed to Fort Wayne’s Safety Village and the Survive Alive House, helping build and enhance key fire safety training sites used to educate local children.

The Academy also featured a firefighting program where students trained alongside professionals while completing their high school education. Some were already on their way to real-world certifications before graduation.

“These students and teachers are making a lasting impact on our community’s fire and life safety efforts,” WOWO Morning Host Kayla Blakeslee said. “The Fire Drill is about more than just sounding the alarm. It’s about recognizing the people who prepare us to respond.”

During the drill, about a dozen firefighting students joined local firefighters to battle simulated flames, helping evacuate 720 students in just three minutes. Senior Kaylee Wells had the honor of pulling the alarm. Already a certified firefighter, she expressed interest in pursuing a specialty in hazardous materials after graduation.

As the smoke settled, one message lingered: the WOWO Fire Drill wasn’t just a tradition; it was a showcase of the next generation of first responders ready to answer the call.