February 10, 2026
Team USA Speed Skaters Suffer Tough Slips During Crucial Winter Olympics Races

by Macy Gray0

Team USA had a slippery time on the ice during two speedskating events at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The first issue occurred in the third heat of the short track speedskating women’s 500-meter heat. Corinne Stoddard was going up against China’s Wang Xinran, Japan’s Rika Kanai and Italy’s Arianna Sighel.

Corinne Stoddard falls

Corinne Stoddard, right, of the United States crashes as Courtney Sarault of Canada avoids her while competing in the team mixed relay short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Stoddard had a great pace out of the gate. She moved up the track along Wang to go around her. As the skaters were coming back toward the line, Stoddard fell and took out three of her opponents.

Stoddard was stunned as Kanai got up and finished behind Wang. Fellow American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished in first in the fifth heat and would qualify for the final run.

 

Julie Letai crashes into the wall

Julie Letai of the United States crashes while competing in the team mixed relay short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Then, in the short track speedskating mixed team relay B final, Julie Letai suffered her own mishap, slipping and crashing into the padding. Team USA finished fourth in the event.

Italy won the gold medal in the race with Canada capturing a silver and Belgium picking up a bronze.

Julie Letai avoids being clipped

Julie Letai, below, of the United States crashes into Kim Gilli of South Korea while competing in the team mixed relay short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

 

Both mishaps were unfortunate events as medals have been hard to come by through the early days of the Winter Olympics. Going into Tuesday, the U.S. had only picked up two medals – both gold.

 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

