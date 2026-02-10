Team USA Speed Skaters Suffer Tough Slips During Crucial Winter Olympics Races

Team USA had a slippery time on the ice during two speedskating events at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The first issue occurred in the third heat of the short track speedskating women’s 500-meter heat. Corinne Stoddard was going up against China’s Wang Xinran, Japan’s Rika Kanai and Italy’s Arianna Sighel.

Stoddard had a great pace out of the gate. She moved up the track along Wang to go around her. As the skaters were coming back toward the line, Stoddard fell and took out three of her opponents.

Stoddard was stunned as Kanai got up and finished behind Wang. Fellow American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished in first in the fifth heat and would qualify for the final run.

Then, in the short track speedskating mixed team relay B final, Julie Letai suffered her own mishap, slipping and crashing into the padding. Team USA finished fourth in the event.

Italy won the gold medal in the race with Canada capturing a silver and Belgium picking up a bronze.

Both mishaps were unfortunate events as medals have been hard to come by through the early days of the Winter Olympics. Going into Tuesday, the U.S. had only picked up two medals – both gold.