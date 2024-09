FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people are behind bars after a drug bust in Allen County.

Police found a stolen gun, fentanyl, two pounds of crystal meth, and marijuana from separate homes in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Analycia Perez and Jeronimo Barraza are being held without bond, while Destiny Garcia has her bond set at $100,000.

All three are charged with dealing in a narcotic drug.