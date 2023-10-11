Fortune 100 Company Looking To Locate 900 Acre Campus In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials announced a proposal for a “Major Economic Development Project” Tuesday afternoon. City officials say that they are taking steps to clear the way for a Fortune 100 company’s proposal to develop a new data center campus on land that straddles Fort Wayne city limits with New Haven. In a news release Tuesday, Mayor Tom Henry announced a proposal to annex hundreds of acres of rural land southeast of the city at the company’s request.

City leaders stated in the release that the name of the company cannot be named at this time “due to the competitive nature of their industry.” The Fort Wayne Department of Planning Services received a primary development plan, rezoning petition and right of way vacation application related to the project earlier this month. The requests specifically seek changes needed to develop on about 900 acres east of Adams Center Road and to the north and south of Paulding Road.

Approximately 170 acres of the proposed development site is currently located inside City of Fort Wayne limits. The company is requesting that all remaining project real estate be annexed into the City of Fort Wayne. The petition for voluntary annexation into the City contains signatures from 100% of the landowners in the area.

City leaders say they expect an annexation ordinance and fiscal plan resolution to come before Fort Wayne City Council later this month.