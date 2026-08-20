Elkhart Lead Free Program Seeks $4.4 Million Federal Grant to Remove Lead Hazards

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A program working to protect Elkhart children and families from lead exposure is seeking $4.4 million in federal funding to expand its work in older homes.

The Elkhart City Council unanimously approved an application this week that would allow the Elkhart Lead Free Program to seek the federal grant for lead hazard reduction.

The program, which began in 2024, would use the funding to identify and remove lead-based paint hazards in qualifying homes inside the city.

Program officials say the effort is particularly focused on protecting children, including those who have already tested positive for elevated levels of lead in their blood.

Hollie Carlson, manager of the Elkhart Lead Free Program, told WNDU that one local health clinic reported more than 50 children from the city who tested positive for elevated blood lead levels last year.

Carlson said the proposed federal funding would allow the program to take a more direct approach to removing the source of potential exposure.

A licensed lead risk assessor would inspect eligible older homes for lead-based paint. If hazards are identified, contractors would then be brought in to remove or address them.

For residents who qualify, the work would come at no cost.

The program would target homes built in 1978 or earlier, the year federal regulations banned the use of lead-based paint in residential properties.

Eligibility would also be tied to the presence of children.

“A child needs to reside in the home or frequently visit,” Carlson said, according to WNDU. “Our priority is going to be children with elevated blood lead levels.”

That means children who have already been tested and found to have elevated blood lead levels would receive particular priority under the program.

Lead exposure can be especially dangerous for young children because it can affect the developing brain and nervous system. Children can be exposed through deteriorating lead-based paint and contaminated dust in older homes.

Indiana recommends that children under age 7 be tested for lead poisoning. Potential symptoms can include headaches, stomach problems and behavioral changes, although lead exposure may not always produce obvious symptoms.

The issue can be easy to overlook during routine interactions with children and families.

Amberly Nichols, a play therapist with Samaritan Center Downtown Elkhart, said the age of a child’s home was not something she had previously considered as part of health screening.

“To be able to ask, ‘Do you live in an older home?’ — I wouldn’t have even thought to make that part of a screening,” Nichols told WNDU.

The proposed grant would give the Elkhart Lead Free Program the resources to make that type of environmental health concern a more significant part of its work.

The program’s expansion would be limited geographically. Officials emphasized that the initiative serves residents inside the city of Elkhart, not the surrounding county.

The City Council’s unanimous vote clears the way for the grant application, but it does not guarantee that Elkhart will receive the requested $4.4 million.

If the federal funding is awarded, the money could significantly expand the number of older homes that can be assessed and treated for lead hazards.

For families who live in older housing, the program could provide an opportunity to address lead-based paint without having to shoulder the cost of professional assessment and remediation themselves.

Carlson said the program is particularly interested in reaching families whose children have already shown elevated blood lead levels, as well as homes where children regularly spend time.

The effort also reflects a broader public-health strategy: identifying environmental hazards in the home before they cause additional exposure.

For Elkhart officials and the Lead Free Program, the next step is securing the federal money and turning the grant proposal into a larger lead-safety operation.

The City Council’s unanimous approval means the $4.4 million request can now move forward, putting the city one step closer to expanding free lead hazard reduction services for eligible families living in older homes acording to WNDU.

The proposed program would be available only within Elkhart city limits, with children and families facing elevated lead exposure among the highest priorities.