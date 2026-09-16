September 16, 2026
Local News

Driver killed in Huntertown crash identified

by WOWO News0
A police light bar flashing red and blue against a dark night background

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Huntertown.

Eric Levi Zent, 32, of Hudson, Indiana, died Saturday after a crash at Coldwater Road and East Cedar Canyons Road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the intersection around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a truck traveling south on Coldwater Road crossed the center line and struck a car head-on.

Zent, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner’s office says Zent died from multiple blunt impact injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.

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