Driver killed in Huntertown crash identified

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Huntertown.

Eric Levi Zent, 32, of Hudson, Indiana, died Saturday after a crash at Coldwater Road and East Cedar Canyons Road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the intersection around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a truck traveling south on Coldwater Road crossed the center line and struck a car head-on.

Zent, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner’s office says Zent died from multiple blunt impact injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.