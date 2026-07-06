Education Department rolls out updates to student loan program under new federal law

The Lead Off

Major changes to the federal student loan program take effect Wednesday, altering borrowing limits, repayment structures and interest-rate incentives for certain borrowers.

The reforms primarily apply to new federal student loans, though some existing borrowers could see changes in repayment options over time.

The U.S. Department of Education says the updates are intended to simplify the loan system, while critics warn they could increase costs for some students.

WASHINGTON (WOWO) Major changes to the federal student loan program are now taking effect Wednesday, altering how some borrowers access loans, repay debt and qualify for certain repayment structures under new federal rules.

The changes stem from legislation passed by Congress last year and implemented by the U.S. Department of Education.

New repayment structure for borrowers

Under the updated system, some lower-income borrowers could face higher monthly payments depending on how they are placed within a new tiered repayment framework.

The changes primarily apply to new federal student loans issued beginning Wednesday. However, officials say existing borrowers may see adjustments in repayment options in the future as additional provisions are implemented.

The Department of Education says the goal is to simplify and modernize repayment structures within the federal student loan system.

Borrowing limits reduced for graduate students

Another major change affects graduate and professional students, who will face lower borrowing limits under the updated rules.

The reduction is part of broader efforts to adjust federal lending levels across different categories of higher education borrowers.

Officials have not released detailed projections on how the borrowing caps may impact enrollment or tuition financing trends.

Incentives for automated payments expanded

The new rules also include an increase in the interest-rate discount available to borrowers who enroll in automatic payments.

Federal officials say the adjustment is intended to encourage consistent repayment behavior and reduce missed payments.

Education Department response and criticism

The U.S. Department of Education says the reforms are designed to streamline the federal loan program and strengthen long-term financial stability for borrowers and the system.

Critics of the changes have argued that the new structure could make college less affordable for some students, particularly those who rely heavily on federal borrowing.

Next steps

Federal student loan changes will continue to roll out as agencies implement additional provisions of the legislation passed by Congress last year. The Education Department is expected to provide further guidance to borrowers as new rules take effect and additional adjustments are phased in.