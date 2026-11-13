FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights across the United States Friday afternoon, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns following communication problems affecting multiple air traffic control centers.

The order was issued shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 13, grounding departing aircraft at airports nationwide.

In a statement, the FAA said communication issues were impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Technicians are investigating the problem, and the agency says additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The ground stop means departing flights must remain on the ground until the FAA lifts the restriction. Aircraft already in the air are not being ordered to land immediately and can continue to their destinations.

International flights arriving in the United States are being handled on a case-by-case basis.

The communication problems reportedly affect all 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing aircraft traveling between airports across the country.

The disruption is already having a significant impact on air travel. FlightAware reported nearly 7,000 delayed or canceled flights as a result of the nationwide ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the FAA is working to investigate the communications failure.

The incident is raising additional concerns about the condition of the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure. Congress approved $12.5 billion last year toward modernizing the system, which relies on aging technology. The FAA and White House are now seeking an additional $30.1 billion to continue those improvements.

Friday’s shutdown is only the second nationwide ground stop affecting all departing flights since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The previous nationwide stoppage occurred in January 2023, when a malfunction involving the FAA’s pilot notification system forced a temporary halt to departures.

Travelers are being encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information as the FAA works to resolve the issue.

The FAA says it will provide additional updates as they become available.