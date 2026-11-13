USDA shares four steps for a safe Thanksgiving meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding home cooks to take precautions to prevent foodborne illness.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service highlights four key steps: thaw food safely, cook turkey to the proper temperature, keep food out of the danger zone and store leftovers correctly.

Frozen turkeys should never be thawed on the counter. The USDA recommends thawing them in the refrigerator, allowing about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds, or in cold water, allowing about 30 minutes per pound and changing the water every 30 minutes.

Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A food thermometer should be used to check the thickest part of the breast and the innermost parts of the wing and thigh. If stuffing is cooked inside the turkey, the center of the stuffing must also reach 165 degrees. The USDA recommends cooking stuffing separately for added safety.

The agency also warns that bacteria can grow quickly between 40 and 140 degrees, known as the food safety danger zone. Cold foods should be kept at or below 40 degrees, while hot foods should stay at or above 140 degrees.

Perishable foods, prepared dishes and leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours. Leftovers should be divided into smaller containers to help them cool faster. Refrigerated leftovers are safe for up to four days and should be reheated to 165 degrees before serving.

The USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline will be open from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon Eastern on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Consumers can call 1-888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov with food safety questions. More information, including turkey thawing and cooking calculators, is available at the USDA’s Your Safe Thanksgiving Guide.