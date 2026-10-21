Federal funding to improve rail infrastructure in northeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – U.S. Sen. Todd Young has announced more than $75 million in federal funding for seven rail infrastructure projects across Indiana, including track and crossing improvements in northeast Indiana.

The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. The grants are intended to improve freight rail safety, modernize infrastructure and strengthen the reliability of rail transportation.

One of the projects will provide $3.2 million to New Era Railroad to rehabilitate about 12 miles of track in Wells, Huntington and Grant counties. Work will include replacing railroad ties, improving track conditions and rehabilitating two railroad crossings.

Another project will provide nearly $2.9 million to the Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad to rehabilitate tracks in northern Indiana and northeastern Illinois. The work includes replacing ties, improving switches and upgrading four railroad crossings.

Other Indiana projects receiving funding include:

Evansville Western Railway: Nearly $25.2 million to improve about 124.5 miles of railroad between Evansville, Indiana, and Okawville, Illinois. Work includes replacing rail and ties, installing safety equipment, building a locomotive maintenance facility and rehabilitating 12 locomotives.

Nearly $25.2 million to improve about 124.5 miles of railroad between Evansville, Indiana, and Okawville, Illinois. Work includes replacing rail and ties, installing safety equipment, building a locomotive maintenance facility and rehabilitating 12 locomotives. Elkhart & Western Railroad: More than $15.2 million for locomotive fleet upgrades across 15 Patriot Rail properties in 17 states. The project will replace aging locomotives and improve freight rail efficiency and reliability.

More than $15.2 million for locomotive fleet upgrades across 15 Patriot Rail properties in 17 states. The project will replace aging locomotives and improve freight rail efficiency and reliability. RailTex: Nearly $14.5 million to rehabilitate about 100 miles of railroad infrastructure in Indianapolis and Evansville, including rail, ties, crossings, signals and four aging bridges.

Nearly $14.5 million to rehabilitate about 100 miles of railroad infrastructure in Indianapolis and Evansville, including rail, ties, crossings, signals and four aging bridges. Madison Port Authority: Nearly $7.9 million to rehabilitate about seven miles of Madison Railroad track in North Vernon, improve a siding and install a signal at a public railroad crossing.

Nearly $7.9 million to rehabilitate about seven miles of Madison Railroad track in North Vernon, improve a siding and install a signal at a public railroad crossing. Chesapeake and Indiana Railroad: Nearly $6.9 million to rehabilitate rail infrastructure in Hanna, La Crosse and Wellsboro. The project includes track and bridge improvements, crossing work and about one mile of new siding.

Young said Indiana’s rail infrastructure supports the state’s economy and connects businesses with markets across the country.

The federal grants are intended to improve rail safety, upgrade aging infrastructure and make freight transportation more efficient and reliable.