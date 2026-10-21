Indiana Gov. Mike Braun Receives Award for Supporting Community Health Centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has received a new award recognizing his support for community health centers and efforts to maintain access to affordable health care across the state.

The Indiana Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) presented Braun with the inaugural Governor Mike Braun Community Health Center Champion Award on Tuesday, October 20, at the Governor’s Office.

The award recognizes Braun’s longstanding support for community health centers, including his work in the U.S. Senate and his leadership as governor. According to IPHCA, those efforts have focused on primary care, affordability and access to services in rural and underserved communities.

Affordability will always be my top priority, and I’m proud of all we have accomplished so far to make life more affordable for Hoosiers. Today I was honored to be recognized for my work to increase healthcare access and affordability, especially in rural areas, by being awarded the Community Health Center Champion award from the Indiana Primary Health Care Association. — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) October 21, 2026

Community health centers across Indiana serve nearly 900,000 Hoosiers, providing medical care regardless of a patient’s insurance status or ability to pay.

“Governor Braun’s support for Community Health Centers has carried from Washington to the Statehouse,” said Ben Harvey, IPHCA’s chief executive officer. He said Braun has demonstrated an understanding of the importance of local primary care and the needs of patients and communities.

Braun said he was grateful for the recognition and the work community health centers do to provide affordable, quality care.

Medicaid Policy Cited as Key Factor

IPHCA highlighted a decision by Braun’s administration this year to exempt federally qualified health centers from proposed changes involving Medicaid and the federal 340B drug-pricing program.

The association said the decision protected resources that health centers use to support affordable medications, behavioral health services, care coordination and clinical staffing.

Those resources help providers serve Medicaid patients and people without health insurance, according to the association.

Harvey said Braun’s response to concerns raised by health center leaders demonstrated the value of working together to address potential challenges facing patients.

Health Centers Serve Rural and Underserved Communities

Community health centers provide primary and preventive care, help patients manage chronic conditions and connect people with medications and other services.

IPHCA represents Indiana’s community health centers and supports their work through advocacy, education and operational assistance.

The organization says reliable funding and sustainable Medicaid reimbursement are important to maintaining access to care, particularly in rural communities and areas where residents face barriers to medical services.

The association said it plans to continue working with Braun’s administration to strengthen health care access and sustain services for Hoosiers.

More information about the Indiana Primary Health Care Association is available at indianapca.org.