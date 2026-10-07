Fire Prevention Week highlights lithium-ion battery safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones is reminding Hoosiers about lithium-ion battery safety during Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4-10, with this year’s focus on everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

Jones recommends using the charger and cord that came with a device or one approved by the manufacturer. He also advises charging devices on hard, flat surfaces such as tables or desks rather than on beds, couches or under pillows, where heat can become trapped.

People should stop using a device if it becomes unusually hot, begins to swell, smokes or develops an unusual smell. Those can be signs of a damaged or failing battery.

The fire marshal also recommends unplugging devices once they are fully charged rather than leaving them plugged in longer than necessary.

Larger battery-powered items, including e-bikes, scooters and power tools, should be charged outside and away from exits, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

State Fire Marshal Steve Jones is available for media interviews about fire prevention on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.