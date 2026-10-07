Lake City Bank expanding at Electric Works in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Lake City Bank is expanding its presence in Fort Wayne with new office space and a full-service branch at Electric Works.

The Warsaw-based bank plans to lease about 15,025 square feet at Electric Works for the market headquarters of its Commercial Banking and Credit Administration teams.

It will also open a 2,500-square-foot full-service branch at the campus to serve the surrounding community.

Lake City Bank has been part of the Fort Wayne market for 27 years. Chairman and CEO David M. Findlay said the bank’s expansion reflects its growth in the market and expectations for continued growth.

President Kristin L. Pruitt said the new branch will bring the bank’s financial services to what she described as an underserved community near the Electric Works campus.

The bank was also involved in the financing package that helped support the development of Electric Works.

The new office and branch are expected to open during the first half of 2027.

Electric Works is a mixed-use development on the former General Electric campus that includes office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, residential and community spaces.

Lake City Bank is headquartered in Warsaw and has 55 branch offices serving communities across central and northern Indiana.