Allen County Coroner’s Office Identifies Person Killed Over The Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 16-year-old, Si’Montre Anthony R’Chey Molargik was found shot in the area of Columbia Street and Harrison Street around 2:00 am on Saturday, July 5th.

He was transported to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Si’Montre Anthony R’Chey Molargik’s Cause of Death is gunshot Wound, and the Manner of Death is

Homicide.

Si’Montre Anthony R’Chey Molargik is the 21st Homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2025.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office