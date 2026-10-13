Flu Season 2026-27: New mRNA Vaccine Joins Other Options as Cases Begin Rising

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Flu activity is beginning to increase across the United States, raising concerns that the 2026-2027 season could get an early start in some regions as health experts urge Americans to get vaccinated and consider several available options, including a newly approved mRNA-based flu vaccine.

In an article published by The Conversation, Annette Regan, an adjunct associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said increasing flu activity in parts of the country is a reason to get vaccinated now rather than wait until later in the fall.

Health authorities typically recommend getting a flu vaccine by the end of October. However, Regan said it is too early to determine whether this year’s season will begin earlier than usual nationwide or whether it will be particularly severe.

National influenza activity remained low as of September 26, the latest date covered by the data cited in the article. Wastewater surveillance also showed very low to low influenza activity in most states. However, the percentage of patients with respiratory infections who tested positive for influenza began increasing toward the end of September, suggesting the virus was starting to circulate more widely.

Flu typically begins spreading in the United States during the fall, with cases often peaking between December and February. The timing and severity of each season depend on several factors, including which influenza strains are circulating, how well they match the strains targeted by the seasonal vaccine and how much immunity people have from vaccination or previous infections.

The 2025-2026 flu season was classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as moderately severe, with more than 32 million illnesses, approximately 390,000 hospitalizations and as many as 81,000 deaths. Cases increased in November and peaked quickly in December.

Health authorities partly attributed the severity of last season to low vaccination rates and a poor match between the vaccine and circulating influenza viruses.

Vaccination remains the best protection against influenza, and several options are available for the 2026-2027 season.

The CDC’s interim guidance recommends flu vaccination for most adults and children six months of age and older. Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, also recommend vaccination for children and adults.

For most people, choosing a vaccine will depend on age, medical circumstances, personal preference and availability. Standard flu shots remain an option, while certain vaccines are designed to produce a stronger immune response in older adults.

Adults 65 and older can receive enhanced influenza vaccines, including higher-dose formulations, adjuvanted vaccines that contain ingredients intended to strengthen the immune response, and vaccines produced using cell-based manufacturing methods. These vaccines are administered by injection and are intended to provide stronger protection for older adults, who face an increased risk of severe flu complications.

People who prefer to avoid an injection also have an option. FluMist is a nasal spray vaccine approved for people ages two through 49. Its administration method may appeal to children and adults who do not want a traditional shot, although eligibility and individual medical circumstances should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Another option is Flucelvax, a vaccine manufactured using mammalian cells rather than chicken eggs. It is approved for people six months and older.

Despite the availability of cell-based vaccines, people with egg allergies do not need to seek out a particular manufacturing method to receive their flu shot. According to Regan, people with egg allergies can receive any recommended flu vaccine, including vaccines produced using eggs.

The most significant addition to this season’s options is mFLUSIVA, an mRNA-based influenza vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August 2026 for adults ages 50 and older.

The vaccine introduces a technology already used in some COVID-19 vaccines into seasonal influenza prevention. However, because it is newly approved, it may not be stocked at every pharmacy or vaccination clinic.

People interested in receiving mFLUSIVA should check with their local pharmacy or healthcare provider to confirm availability. Moderna’s online vaccine locator is another resource for finding potential locations.

Regan recommends discussing vaccine options with a doctor or other healthcare provider, particularly for people who have questions about which product is appropriate for themselves or their families.

Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of developing serious complications from influenza. That includes adults 65 and older, young children, pregnant people, individuals with chronic medical conditions and people whose immune systems are weakened.

Those groups can face a greater risk of complications that may require hospitalization or lead to death. Regan said many people who are particularly vulnerable to severe influenza are also at increased risk of severe COVID-19, which continues to circulate.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines became available in September and can be administered during the same healthcare visit as a flu vaccine, allowing eligible individuals to receive protection against both respiratory viruses without scheduling separate appointments.

Although it remains too early to predict the severity of the 2026-2027 flu season, the early signs of increasing activity underscore the importance of planning ahead. With vaccination options ranging from traditional shots and nasal sprays to enhanced vaccines for older adults and the newly approved mRNA product, health experts say people should review their options now rather than wait for influenza activity to accelerate further.