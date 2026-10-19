Portland man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 37-year-old Portland, Indiana, man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children.

Cody Ankrom was sentenced Oct. 8 by U.S. District Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

Ankrom will also serve 90 months of supervised release after his prison sentence. Restitution will be determined later.

Court documents state that in August 2024, Ankrom persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a visual depiction of that conduct.

U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred said the sentence reflects the serious and lasting effects these crimes have on victims and their families. He also credited law enforcement partners for their work on the case.

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, with assistance from the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted the case.

The case was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force encourages residents to report online child exploitation, solicitation and enticement to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Resources are available through the Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force website.