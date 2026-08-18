Fort Wayne Activist Launches Disaster Relief Drive for Indiana Storm Victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne activist is organizing a disaster relief drive to help Hoosiers affected by recent flooding, tornadoes and severe winds across Indiana.

According to 21-Alive, Roderick Parker teamed up with Ty Simmons to launch the effort after seeing the impact of the storms, including people being displaced from their homes and lives being lost.

Parker said his own experiences with hardship and the support he received from his family and community inspired him to give back.

The drive is collecting several basic necessities, including:

Water

Food

Hygiene items and sanitizer

Batteries

Phone chargers

Parker said these everyday items can become especially important for people dealing with the aftermath of a disaster.

The effort is also focused on helping communities outside of Fort Wayne. Parker said Muncie, which has been affected by the storms, is still part of the larger Indiana community.

Donations can be dropped off at Utopian Community Grocery in Fort Wayne from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 21.

Organizers are encouraging members of the Fort Wayne community to donate what they can to help storm victims recover.