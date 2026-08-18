August 18, 2026
Local News

Teen Hospitalized After Three Pickup Trucks Collide in DeKalb County

by WOWO News0
(Freeimages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire License: http://bit.ly/1UQGeD0​ )

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO)A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday evening after a crash involving three pickup trucks near LaOtto.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving on State Road 3 and began turning onto County Road 68 when an oncoming pickup truck collided with her vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming truck told investigators he was unable to stop in time. A witness told police the teen pulled out in front of the truck.

The impact pushed both vehicles into a third pickup truck.

The teen, who is from Leo, was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Her pickup truck was totaled.

The drivers of the other two trucks were not injured, and authorities said there were no passengers involved in the crash.

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