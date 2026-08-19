Fort Wayne advances nearly $8.4 million combined in neighborhood and streetscape projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne is moving forward with nearly $8.4 million in projects aimed at improving neighborhood streets, sidewalks, drainage and pedestrian safety.

Five projects received Committee Session approval from Fort Wayne City Council, with final approval expected at future meetings.

The projects fall into two categories. Four are neighborhood infrastructure projects led by the city’s Public Works Division, focusing primarily on street reconstruction, drainage, sidewalks and other basic infrastructure.

The fifth project, the Oxford Streetscape, is led by the Community Development Division and is part of the city’s Southeast Strategy. It focuses on redesigning a larger street corridor to improve safety, appearance and pedestrian access.

Neighborhood infrastructure projects

The four Public Works projects total about $4.9 million:

Pufferbelly Trail pedestrian bridge property acquisition — $1.15 million: The city plans to purchase about seven-tenths of an acre at 320 West Coliseum Boulevard for the planned pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard, known as the Vann Family Crossing. Completion of the bridge is expected in winter 2027.

The city plans to purchase about seven-tenths of an acre at 320 West Coliseum Boulevard for the planned pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard, known as the Vann Family Crossing. Completion of the bridge is expected in winter 2027. Westwood North Concrete Street Repairs — $1.67 million: The project will replace concrete pavement throughout the neighborhood and include drainage improvements, storm sewer updates, partial sidewalk and ADA ramp replacements and some residential driveway approaches. Completion is expected in fall 2027.

The project will replace concrete pavement throughout the neighborhood and include drainage improvements, storm sewer updates, partial sidewalk and ADA ramp replacements and some residential driveway approaches. Completion is expected in fall 2027. Westwood Valley Concrete Street Repairs — $1.39 million: Planned work includes reconstructing concrete streets, adding sidewalks and ADA curb ramps, replacing curbs and residential approaches, and installing subsurface drainage. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Planned work includes reconstructing concrete streets, adding sidewalks and ADA curb ramps, replacing curbs and residential approaches, and installing subsurface drainage. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2027. Pettit-Rudisill Concrete Street Repairs Phase VI — $697,875: Monroe Street will be reconstructed between McKinnie Avenue and East Rudisill Boulevard. The project also includes sidewalk and driveway approach replacements, curb ramp upgrades, drainage improvements and restoration work. Completion is expected in summer 2027.

Oxford Streetscape

The $3.46 million Oxford Streetscape is separate from the neighborhood infrastructure projects and is part of Fort Wayne’s Southeast Strategy.

The project will redesign a nine-block stretch of Oxford Street between Lafayette and Oliver streets. Construction will take place in two phases, expected to begin this fall, with completion expected by the end of July 2027.

Planned improvements include:

Wider sidewalks and traffic improvements, including bump-outs and park strips.

New pedestrian signals and intersection improvements.

New curbs and sidewalks designed to meet current ADA standards.

Reconstruction of deteriorated residential drive approaches.

Bioswales and other stormwater improvements designed to help reduce street flooding.

56 new ornamental streetlights to improve pedestrian safety.

Road reconstruction and new asphalt pavement.

The city says more than 300 surveys from residents and others who regularly use Oxford Street, along with several community open houses, helped shape the project.

The Southeast Strategy was adopted in 2021 as a 10-year plan for guiding growth and investment in southeast Fort Wayne. The city says the strategy has contributed to about $84 million in public and private investment over the past five years.