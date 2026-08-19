Google to invest $10 million in Indiana water projects, including $1.1 million for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Google is committing $10 million toward water infrastructure and conservation projects across Indiana, with $1.1 million going to Fort Wayne City Utilities.

The funding will support improvements at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, where upgrades will allow the city to reuse more water during the drinking water treatment process.

The project focuses on how the plant handles lime residuals created during the water softening process. Improvements to storage tanks will allow more water to be reused before the residuals are sent to the city’s Biosolids Facility.

Fort Wayne City Utilities estimates the project will reduce the amount of water drawn from the St. Joseph River by about 180 million gallons each year.

The improvements are also expected to save the city about $150,000 annually in water treatment, pumping and transportation costs.

“This project benefits our customers as well as our water resources,” said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of Fort Wayne City Utilities. “By reducing the amount of water we need to draw from the St. Joseph River, we also reduce the costs of treating, pumping and moving that water through our system.”

Google says the Indiana investment is part of its broader effort to support water resources in communities where it operates data centers.

The company has previously supported water-related projects in Indiana, including protecting more than 20 acres of wetlands in Allen County and helping farmers adopt more water-efficient practices in northeast Indiana.

Google says it has committed more than $500 million worldwide to water, wastewater and water-reuse infrastructure. The company currently supports 165 water stewardship projects across 97 watersheds.