August 19, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne seeks artist to create Fairfield Terrace Belmont neighborhood mural

by WOWO News0
three silver paint brushes on white textile

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Artists are being invited to submit proposals for a new public mural in Fort Wayne’s Fairfield Terrace Belmont neighborhood.

The mural will be created in collaboration with neighborhood residents and installed at Restoration Center Church of God in Christ at 5522 McClellan St.

The project is part of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission’s SHOUT-OUT program, which supports public art projects intended to strengthen neighborhood identity and community involvement.

The artist selected for the project will work with residents to incorporate their ideas into the mural. Fort Wayne artist, media producer and filmmaker William Bryant Rozier will serve as the project manager.

Artists can review the city’s request for proposals and application requirements through Engage Fort Wayne.

A question-and-answer session for interested artists is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the city’s Community Development conference room 324 at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

The project is funded through Public Art Giveback contributions overseen by the Public Art Commission.

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