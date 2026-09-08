Fort Wayne airport, Grand Wayne Convention Center to launch new accessibility technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne International Airport and the Grand Wayne Convention Center are teaming up to make navigating public spaces easier for people with disabilities and other visitors.

The two facilities, along with the WindSwell Foundation, will launch GoodMaps Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

GoodMaps is an indoor navigation technology that provides real-time, turn-by-turn directions through a user’s mobile device. The system is designed to help people navigate complex indoor spaces, including airports and convention centers.

The technology can provide audio and visual directions, accessible routes and options such as avoiding stairs. GoodMaps says its indoor navigation can provide accuracy of about one meter.

The launch is part of an effort by Fort Wayne International Airport and the Grand Wayne Convention Center to improve accessibility for travelers, convention attendees and others visiting Northeast Indiana.

The kickoff event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Scott Hinderman with Fort Wayne International Airport, Bart Shaw with the Grand Wayne Convention Center, WindSwell Foundation’s Patti Hays and GoodMaps’ Kevin Kline are expected to participate.

A demonstration of the technology will also be available.

WindSwell Foundation has previously supported accessibility initiatives in the Fort Wayne area, including accessible maps and sensory resources at local attractions and venues.