Could ‘Food Divorce’ Drive Couples Apart? Experts Explain the Relationship Risk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Couples are increasingly embracing a social media trend known as “food divorce,” in which partners regularly prepare, order and eat separate meals. But experts warn that the arrangement could have consequences that go beyond what’s on the dinner table.

Different work schedules, dietary restrictions, food allergies and individual eating preferences can make separate meals a practical solution. For some couples, it may simply be easier to prepare different foods rather than compromise on what everyone wants to eat.

But experts say consistently eating apart can also eliminate an important opportunity for couples to connect during the day.

Tanya Freirich, a North Carolina-based registered dietitian nutritionist, told Fox News Digital that the trend may reflect the increasingly busy schedules of American families.

“Mealtime can be a time to unite, to communicate, to build social relationships and foster a connection,” Freirich said.

“If we’re eating completely alone or at different times than important people in our lives, it may foster a little bit of disconnection.”

The concern isn’t necessarily that couples have different meals. Instead, experts say, it’s whether separate eating habits are replacing regular opportunities to communicate.

Shared meals can provide a predictable point in the day for partners to talk about work, family responsibilities and what’s happening in their lives. When those opportunities disappear, couples could find themselves spending time in the same home without actually connecting.

That can contribute to what experts describe as a “roommate dynamic,” particularly when eating separately is part of a broader pattern of spending less intentional time together.

Freirich also raised concerns about the potential effects of routinely eating alone.

“Communities all around the world for thousands of years have come together around mealtimes,” she said.

“If so many Americans are eating every meal alone for many days or most of their days, that certainly can’t be great for mental health or well-being.”

There can also be practical consequences to the “food divorce” approach. Preparing separate meals can mean additional grocery costs, more time spent cooking and more cleanup. Ordering different meals can make the cost of dinner add up even faster.

Eating alone can also make it easier to fall into less mindful habits, such as rushing through a meal, scrolling on a phone or relying on convenient processed foods.

Experts aren’t suggesting couples have to eat identical meals, however.

One alternative is to prepare a meal with components that can be customized for each person’s preferences or dietary requirements.

Freirich recommends a “modular” approach, where ingredients are prepared separately and diners assemble their own plates.

That could mean a taco night with different proteins and toppings, customizable grain bowls, a pasta meal or a sheet-pan dinner where vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins can be portioned separately.

“So the protein, the carb, the veggies are being cooked separately,” Freirich said. “And then you get to decide your portions and make your own meal from those ingredients that can meet everyone’s needs.”

That approach can allow couples with different diets to share the same mealtime without requiring everyone to eat the same food.

Schedules can be another obstacle. Work shifts, travel, child care and other responsibilities can make it difficult for couples to sit down together every evening.

In those situations, Freirich said couples should focus on making the time they do have together meaningful rather than worrying about having a shared meal every night.

“Be very intentional to connect when you can,” she said.

“Make that a really special meal. Be intentional with your connection. Put the phone away, and actually enjoy the other person’s company.”

That could mean establishing one shared dinner each week, making weekend breakfast a regular tradition or simply finding another consistent time for conversation.

The bottom line, experts say, isn’t that couples need to eat the same food. It’s that they should be intentional about maintaining opportunities to communicate and spend time together.

Separate meals may be perfectly practical for couples with different nutritional needs or conflicting schedules. But if eating apart also means spending less meaningful time together, experts say it may be worth finding another way to make connection part of the daily routine.