Is Bringing Luggage Onto a Cruise Elevator Rude? Expert Weighs In

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA (WOWO) Cruise passengers are divided over a surprisingly contentious question: Is it rude to bring large suitcases onto a crowded ship elevator?

The debate has gained attention among travelers, particularly on busy embarkation and disembarkation days when thousands of passengers are moving through the ship at roughly the same time.

For travelers who choose to handle their own luggage, elevators can be essential for getting bags between decks. But when an elevator is already packed with passengers, adding multiple large suitcases can make an already tight space even more difficult to navigate.

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, who is based in Texas, told Fox News Digital that passengers are allowed to take their luggage onto elevators, but they should consider how much space their bags occupy.

“When it comes to traveling, space is a priority,” Gottsman said. “You always have to think about the people that are going to be around you.”

Gottsman said cruise passengers have options that can make crowded elevators easier to manage. Many cruise lines offer luggage collection services, allowing passengers to leave larger bags outside their cabins before disembarkation so crew members can handle them.

“When possible, it’s always best to keep your suitcases to a minimum when getting on a crowded cruise ship elevator,” she said.

Passengers who prefer to keep their belongings with them can certainly do so, Gottsman said, but they should be prepared to handle their own bags and recognize when an elevator is simply too crowded.

Her advice is especially relevant during the busiest portions of a cruise, when passengers are simultaneously trying to reach their cabins, restaurants, terminals and other parts of the ship.

Cruise lines also have their own luggage procedures.

Carnival Cruise Line, for example, says checked-bag service during embarkation ends two hours before the ship’s scheduled departure. Passengers arriving after that cutoff are responsible for bringing their luggage aboard themselves.

Planning ahead can help avoid some of the congestion, Gottsman said.

“We know when we’re getting off a cruise ship, it’s going to be busy,” she told Fox News Digital. “Everyone is getting off the same cruise ship. So you have to plan in advance.”

That can mean allowing extra time, using luggage services when available and avoiding the urge to squeeze onto an elevator that is already full.

Gottsman recommends letting passengers who are already inside exit before attempting to board. If the elevator is packed, waiting for the next one may be the more considerate choice.

“Don’t just charge on with your luggage,” she said.

Travelers with mobility concerns should also be given consideration, according to Gottsman. Passengers traveling with several pieces of luggage may need to wait for an elevator with enough room rather than forcing their way into a crowded car.

The etiquette question recently surfaced on Reddit after a first-time cruise passenger described being criticized by another traveler while riding an elevator with a partner and their rolling suitcases.

The couple reportedly was traveling from Deck 14 to Deck 5 when another passenger objected to the luggage.

The incident prompted a broader discussion among cruise travelers about where the line falls between using an elevator for its intended purpose and being considerate of fellow passengers.

For some cruisers, carrying luggage aboard is simply the most practical option, particularly when they want to avoid handing their belongings over to crew members. Others argue that large suitcases take up valuable space and can make already crowded elevators difficult for everyone else.

The etiquette experts’ message is less about banning luggage from elevators and more about being aware of the circumstances.

On a quiet elevator, bringing a suitcase aboard is unlikely to create much of an issue. On a packed elevator during the busiest moments of a cruise, however, waiting for another car or using the ship’s luggage service can make the experience easier for everyone.

Ultimately, cruise passengers may continue to disagree about the etiquette, but one rule is difficult to dispute: When space is limited, travelers should pay attention to the people around them and avoid making a crowded situation even more difficult.