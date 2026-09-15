More Than 2 Million Sour Candy Bottles Recalled Over Potentially Deadly Choking Hazard

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) More than 2 million bottles of a popular sour liquid candy are being recalled nationwide after federal regulators warned that a detachable rollerball on the product can create a potentially deadly choking hazard.

The recall involves Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy Bottles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said the rollerball at the top of the candy bottles can come loose and detach from the container. If swallowed or lodged in a person’s airway, the piece could cause serious injury or death.

“The rolling ball on the recalled candy bottles can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall announcement.

About 2.3 million bottles are included in the recall.

The products contain 1.85 fluid ounces of sour liquid candy that is dispensed through a rollerball applicator. They were sold individually as well as in three- and 12-packs.

The recalled candy came in four flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, green apple and watermelon.

Consumers can identify the products by the Ricky Joy branding and the words “EXTREME SOUR” and “SOUR CRUSH” printed on the front. The bottles also feature a green monster with its tongue sticking out, along with the flavor name.

The candy was sold at retailers including H-E-B, Forman Mills and other candy stores nationwide. It was also available online through Walmart, CandyFunHouse.com, RickyJoy.com and other retailers.

According to federal regulators, the products were sold from January 2023 through May 2026.

Individual bottles generally sold for about $3, while packages of three or 12 sold for approximately $13 to $32.

So far, no injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled candy.

Despite the lack of reported injuries, federal officials are urging consumers to take the recall seriously, particularly because of the potential danger posed to children.

Anyone who has one of the recalled bottles should stop using it immediately and keep it away from children.

Consumers are being instructed to contact The Ricky Joy Company to obtain information about a refund.

The recall is another reminder for consumers to check products that use detachable components, particularly candy and novelty food products marketed toward children.

The primary concern in this case is not the sour liquid candy itself, but the rollerball applicator. If the component separates from the bottle, it can become a small, loose object capable of being swallowed.

Consumers who believe they have one of the recalled Ricky Joy Sour Crush bottles should not allow children to continue using the product while waiting for additional information or a refund.