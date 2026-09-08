Governor Braun highlights Indiana workforce, job growth in Labor Day message

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is highlighting Indiana’s workforce and recent business investments as the state celebrates Labor Day.

In a Labor Day message to Hoosier workers, Braun pointed to Indiana’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, which he says is below the national rate of 4.1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Braun also highlighted Indiana’s labor force participation rate of 63.1 percent, compared with the national rate of 61.4 percent.

The governor said registered apprenticeships are at an all-time high and more Hoosiers are looking to reenter the workforce.

Braun pointed to several recent business investments as examples of companies expanding their operations in Indiana.

Rolls-Royce recently announced a $1 billion investment in its Indiana manufacturing operations. Caterpillar is investing $890 million in Lafayette, along with another $5 million for worker training and upskilling.

Braun also highlighted Do it Best’s plans to bring True Value’s headquarters to Fort Wayne and HysterYale’s plans to move 350 jobs from Illinois to Avon.

“These investments mean great jobs for Hoosier workers and a better life for Hoosier families,” Braun said.

Braun also pointed to changes his administration has made to state government workplace policies, including expanded paid family leave and a Family First Workplace pilot program that allows new parents to bring their babies to work.

He also noted special paid leave provided to state employees whose homes were damaged by recent severe storms.

Braun said Indiana’s economic growth is driven by the skills, work ethic and experience of Hoosier workers.

He said he will continue working to make sure that growth leads to better jobs, higher wages and more opportunities for Indiana families.