Fort Wayne awards $520,350 in third round of opioid settlement funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fourteen Fort Wayne-area nonprofit organizations will receive a combined $520,350.85 in the city’s latest round of opioid settlement funding.

Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the grants Tuesday. The funding will support programs focused on addiction treatment and recovery, pregnant and postpartum women, education, harm reduction, justice-involved youth, school-based prevention and veterans.

The city says opioid settlement payments are scheduled to continue through 2038. Fort Wayne created its National Opioid Settlement Committee in 2025 to recommend how the money should be used and help identify community needs.

The latest recipients are:

Treatment and recovery

Inspiration Ministries — $50,000: Supports outpatient treatment, peer support and case management at Heritage House Recovery Residence, a 24-bed recovery residence for adult men.

Supports outpatient treatment, peer support and case management at Heritage House Recovery Residence, a 24-bed recovery residence for adult men. Redemption House — $50,000: Funds transitional living and wraparound recovery services for women leaving incarceration or short-term treatment for opioid use disorder.

Funds transitional living and wraparound recovery services for women leaving incarceration or short-term treatment for opioid use disorder. Whitington Homes and Services for Children and Families Inc. — $50,000: Supports employment and family-reunification services for justice-involved adults with opioid use disorder.

Supports employment and family-reunification services for justice-involved adults with opioid use disorder. Freedom House Inc. — $32,500: Pays for kitchen safety upgrades at its transitional living facility for men recovering from substance use disorder.

Pays for kitchen safety upgrades at its transitional living facility for men recovering from substance use disorder. New Wave Behavior Management LLC, doing business as New Wave Wellness — $32,500: Supports recovery housing, counseling and peer recovery services for adults with opioid or substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Supports recovery housing, counseling and peer recovery services for adults with opioid or substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Amani Family Services — $30,350.85: Expands culturally and linguistically responsive substance use treatment and prevention services for immigrant and refugee residents of Allen County.

Pregnant and postpartum women

A Mother’s Hope — $40,000: Supports housing and recovery services for pregnant women experiencing homelessness who are affected by opioid use disorder and co-occurring conditions.

Supports housing and recovery services for pregnant women experiencing homelessness who are affected by opioid use disorder and co-occurring conditions. Healthier Moms and Babies — $40,000: Expands home-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorder and their infants.

Expands home-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorder and their infants. Parkview Hospital Inc. — $32,500: Supports its perinatal substance use disorder program for pregnant and postpartum individuals and their infants.

Education

Ivy Tech Foundation Inc. — $32,500: Funds addiction studies certificate training for nonprofit and community agency staff.

Harm reduction and co-occurring conditions

Courageous Healing — $32,500: Supports staffing for its Mobile Crisis Response Team, which provides behavioral health crisis services to Allen County residents affected by opioid and substance use disorders.

Justice-involved youth

Building a Stronger Family — $25,000: Funds prevention and intervention services for justice-involved youth ages 12 to 17 referred through the Allen County juvenile court system.

School-based prevention

Schools Care Inc., doing business as School Care Team — $32,500: Supports school- and community-based prevention programming for Fort Wayne children and youth and their parents and caregivers.

Veterans

One K9 Corp — $40,000: Supports its Forward Operating Base Recovery & Reintegration Program, a veteran-led peer recovery program serving veterans recovering from opioid and substance use disorders and their families.

Nearly $1.5 million invested since 2025

The latest awards follow nearly $1.5 million in investments announced through the first two rounds of funding since 2025, along with another $40,000 in mini-grants.

The city says the National Opioid Settlement Fund is intended to support prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other programs addressing the effects of opioid use in Fort Wayne.

“These investments reflect our community’s continued commitment to supporting Fort Wayne residents and families affected by the opioid epidemic,” Tucker said. “Each of this year’s grantees is doing meaningful work in prevention, treatment, recovery, or harm reduction, and this funding will help them reach more of our neighbors.”

The city says the National Opioid Settlement Committee reviewed the proposals and made recommendations on which organizations should receive funding.