FEMA reminds Indiana disaster survivors to carefully review assistance letters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — FEMA is reminding Hoosiers who applied for disaster assistance to carefully review any letter they receive about their application.

FEMA says a letter stating an applicant is “not approved” does not necessarily mean they will not receive assistance. The letter will explain the applicant’s status, the amount of assistance FEMA may provide and how the money can be used.

In some cases, applicants may only need to provide additional information or documentation before FEMA can continue reviewing their application.

That could include:

Proof of insurance coverage

An insurance settlement or denial letter

Proof of identity

Proof of occupancy

Proof of ownership

Proof the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster

Survivors can appeal FEMA decisions

Applicants who disagree with FEMA’s decision or the amount of assistance offered can file an appeal.

FEMA says appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on the FEMA letter.

Applicants can submit an appeal and supporting documents through their personal account. Supporting documents could include a contractor’s estimate for home repairs.

Documents can also be submitted by mail, fax or in person at designated locations.

FEMA says anyone submitting documents should include their full name, current phone number and address, disaster number, nine-digit FEMA application number and the address of the damaged home.

If someone else submits an appeal on an applicant’s behalf, the applicant generally must provide a signed statement authorizing that person to do so.

Check your FEMA application status

FEMA says the fastest way to check an application’s status is through its online status tracker, which is available 24 hours a day.

Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 with questions.

More information about understanding FEMA letters and the appeals process is available at FEMA.gov.