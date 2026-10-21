Fort Wayne City Council approves preliminary budget with dozens of spending cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council members approved dozens of cuts to the city’s proposed 2027 budget Tuesday night, including reductions to development projects and downtown improvements, following a contentious meeting.

According to 21Alive, the cuts included funding for the North River District development and maintenance of the proposed Portland Loo public restroom downtown.

Fifth District Councilman Geoff Paddock opposed both reductions, arguing that continued investment in the North River District would encourage economic development, create jobs and generate future tax revenue.

Paddock also defended funding for the downtown public restroom, saying access to public facilities remains a concern for visitors and people experiencing homelessness.

Councilman Nathan Hartman supported eliminating funding for the restroom project, questioning whether the facility would be practical in Indiana’s winter climate and citing concerns about its long-term viability.

Many of the spending reductions passed along party lines, with Republicans holding a majority on City Council.

Mayor Sharon Tucker criticized the cuts following the meeting, calling them unnecessary and expressing frustration that councilmembers suggested the administration could return later to request funding for projects already included in the proposed budget.

In a joint statement, City Council President Marty Bender and Finance Committee Chairman Nathan Hartman defended the preliminary budget, saying their goal was to maintain fiscal stability while prioritizing public safety, infrastructure and neighborhoods.

The councilmembers also pointed to changes in Indiana’s state tax policies as a factor complicating the city’s budget process.

Bender and Hartman said the revised spending plan would help maintain a responsible cash balance amid financial uncertainty without reducing necessary investments in essential services.

The preliminary approval moves the city’s 2027 budget forward, although the spending plan has not yet received final approval.

For more information, visit 21Alive.