Fort Wayne City Councilman Scott Myers receives one-year license suspension in OWI case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Scott Myers has been sentenced to a one-year suspension of his driving privileges following an operating while intoxicated conviction.

Myers, a Republican representing the city’s 4th District, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He was sentenced Monday, October 26, following his arrest earlier this year.

Myers was arrested June 3 in Jasper County after police reported observing him driving left of center and traveling 85 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents show Myers’ driving privileges will be suspended for 365 days, consistent with Indiana law governing refusals to submit to chemical testing.

Following the suspension, Myers will face an additional 180 days of restricted driving privileges and must use an ignition interlock device. The device requires a driver to provide a breath sample before starting a vehicle and prevents it from operating if alcohol is detected above a specified threshold.

After his arrest, Myers said in a Facebook post that he declined to take a breath test because he did not believe he was intoxicated.

Myers, who is also a physician, said he entered rehabilitation immediately after the incident. He also reported himself to the Indiana State Medical Association and enrolled in its physician assistance program.

Myers continues to serve as Fort Wayne’s 4th District City Council representative.