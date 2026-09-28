Fort Wayne downtown survey closing soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents, workers and visitors have until Oct. 8 to weigh in on the future of downtown Fort Wayne through the city’s Make It Downtown survey.

The survey is part of the development of a new 10-year strategic plan for downtown.

The city is asking anyone who lives, works or visits downtown to participate. Those who complete the survey can also enter a drawing for a $25 gift card to a downtown business or restaurant.

The plan is intended to help guide downtown development over the next decade.

Community Development Director Jonathan Leist said public input will help shape the plan and identify what people want to see in downtown Fort Wayne.

The completed plan is expected to be finalized in April 2027 before going to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and City Council for consideration.

The survey is available at tinyul.com/cm8nmhwc.

More information about the planning process is available through Engage Fort Wayne.